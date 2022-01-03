Vaccination drive for 15-18 age group begins in Bengal

Kolkata: The vaccination drive for youngsters in the 15-18 age group began in West Bengal on Monday morning, a health official said.

The vaccination drive, under which the teenagers will be administered Covaxin, began at different government, semi-government and private schools, besides 338 hospitals and medical colleges across the states, and 37 health clinics of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), he said.

The drive commenced in one school each in 479 blocks and civic bodies, the official said, adding that inoculation is underway in 16 educational institutions in the metropolis.

"We have begun the drive with 60 lakh Covaxin doses for this age group. A total of 48 lakh teenagers are eligible," he added.