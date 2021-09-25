UPSC: Two from state's civil service study centre in top 200

kolkata: Two aspirants from the state-run Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Centre have ranked in top 200 in the UPSC Civil Service Exam.



The result was announced on Friday evening. Rickey Agarwal from Siliguri has ranked 87th, while Mayuri Mukherjee has ranked 159th.

Mayuri Mukherjee said she was a student of the Civil Service Study Centre (CSSC ATI) 2019 classroom batch and mains and interview guidance programme. She said the weekend classes had suited her as she was going ahead with her research programme.

"I get a very good peer group. Lectures delivered by IAS officers of this state keep us motivated throughout the journey. Our Mains mock test copies were checked by IAS officers. That helped me to boost my confidence. The mock interview and guidance at CSSC was incomparable. I would like to thank CSSC for its immense support, guidance and motivation since the past 3 years of my journey. I joined in 2019 and always received excellent help from CSSC," Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee Completed 10+2 from Belgharia Mahakali Girls High School and B.Sc (H) in Botany from Presidency college, 2013. Later, she did her M.Sc in Botany from University of Delhi. She submitted her PhD thesis in August 2021 from CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Jadavpur, Kolkata.

Rickey Agarwal from Siliguri completed his B. Tech in Instrumentation engineering from IIT Kharagpur. "I was recently posted in the Indian Civil Account Service. I got AIR 87 in CSE2020. I would like to thank the continuous support of CSSC. I have been associated with CSSC," he said.

The Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Centre was set up in 2014 with the aim to help aspirants for Civil Services. In 2019, about 12 students cleared the examination, which has been a record performance. This year, two have made it to the top 200. A total of 761 candidates were successful this year.