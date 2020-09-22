Unlock 4.0: State's first open air cultural show held

Kolkata: The state's first open air cultural show after the announcement of lockdown in March was held at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Council (EZCC) on Monday.



The state government earlier gave permission to hold open air cultural shows with the number of audience restricted to 100 and strict lockdown guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing among others from Monday.

However, no decision has yet been taken on the opening of the auditoriums. The show was organised by Prerna Centre for Performing Arts in collaboration with EZCC. Pandit Ashimbandhu Bhattacharya, Paramita Maitra, Susmita Chatterjee and Luna Poddar presented Kathak recitals. The classical musical programme included a vocal recital by Debashis Sarkar while Jayanta Banerjee have a sitar recital. Ujjwal Bharati and Pulak Sarkar were on tabla and keyboards respectively.

A drama titled "Ta Ta Thoi Thoi" by Jigir, and written by Joy Basu was presented. It was directed by Niladri Sekhar Banerjee.

Lights for the show were designed by Dinesh Poddar.

"It is the first official open air performance post lockdown during this pandemic. As artistses it is indeed liberating to culminate culture in harmony even in such tumultuous times. We are happy to organise the cultural extravaganza", said Luna Chatterjee of Prerna Centre for PERFORMING Arts.