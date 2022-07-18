Two students commit suicide in Kolkata

kolkata: Two students, including a minor girl, have reportedly committed suicide on Friday in Haridevpur area.



On Friday morning around 7:15 am, a woman identified as Puja Kundu (20) of Kalyan Nagar in Haridevpur was found unconscious inside her room. Despite repeated knockings when she did not open the door, her family members informed the police. After police broke the door, they found Kundu unconscious and some froth coming out of her mouth. The woman was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The woman who was a second year stuent of Sarsuna College, who is suspected to have consumed some sort of poisonous element due to depression.

In a separate incident a minor girl, who is a 17-year-old student, has committed suicide by consuming an anesthetic medicine due to depression in Nabapally of Haridevpur on Friday afternoon. The girl, a student of class XII had a dream to pursue air hostess training after the Higher Secondary examination. But due to financial crunch, her parents were unable to provide money which was needed for the course. On July 10, she had consumed sleeping pills and fell unconscious. That time she was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital. The girl was discharged from the hospital on July 13. But again on Friday around 1:30 pm, she consumed an anesthetic medicine 'Xylocaine' and fell sick. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.