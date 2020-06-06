Two judges test positive for COVID-19
Kolkata: In the first such instance in West Bengal two judges of a city court have tested positive for COVID-19 following which people who had come in contact with them have been advised to proceed on home quarantine, state helth department sources said Saturday.
The two affected are judges of the district civil and sessions court in Alipore aand are being treated at private medical establishments here, an official of the health department said.
Those who came in contact with the two judges were also asked to go for medical tests tests to confirm whether there is any confirmation or not.
There are 4025 active cases of the contagion in West Bengal so far while the number of confirmed cases is 7,303.
At least 294 people have succumbed to the disease while 72 others have died due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, officials said.
