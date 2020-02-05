Trinamool workers form human chains across state to protest against CAA & NRC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers formed human chains across the state on Wednesday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).



In all the 341 blocks, party leaders and workers took part in the human chain. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee had instructed functionaries and the rank and file of Trinamool to form human chains.

In Chetla, Mayor Firhad Hakim took part in the movement. He shouted slogans against the Union Home minister Amit Shah, demanding withdrawal of the draconian CAA and NRC. "We are all Indians and no one can drive us out," he said, criticising BJP for inciting the Hindus against the Muslims and vice versa.

In Rashbehari Assembly constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay took part in the human chain. The councillors of all the wards that fall within the Rashbehari Assembly seat also took part in the programme. Tapas Roy led the human chain programme at Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas, while Partha Chatterjee led the movement in Behala. It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress is the first political party in the country which had raised its voice against CAA and NRC. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee has taken part in 10 rallies so far. Besides Kolkata, she had taken part in rallies at Purulia, Siliguri and Nadia as well.

She has urged the people not to show any document to anyone. "There are state government workers who are members of CPI(M), Congress and BJP unions. They are going to the houses in different areas and asking people to show various documents. Don't show the documents to them. We will not allow any NRC or CAA in Bengal," she said while addressing party workers and leaders in Nadia on Wednesday.

The students' wing of Trinamool Congress and the Women's wing have already started demonstration at Esplande, demanding withdrawal of NRC and CAA and thousands of people took part in their programme on Wednesday.