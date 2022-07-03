Trinamool to make docu film on July 21
kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Partha Bhowmick will make a documentary film on the martyrs' day observed on July 21.
Bhowmick, a drama director, has been assigned by the party to make the documentary film.
Congress had called for a march to Writer's Buildings on July 21, 1993 demanding that no election would be held without voters' identity card. The Youth Congress led by Mamata Banerjee took part in the movement. The police killed 13 Youth Congress supporters during the rally.
After setting up Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998, Martyrs' Day is observed on July 21.
The meeting, this year, will be held in physical mode after two years at Dharmatala on July 1. It was held virtually for the past two years due to Covid curbs.
TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee will be the main speaker at the meeting. Hectic work is on to make the programme a grand success, said Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of the party.
Along with the traditional writing of wall graffiti urging people to join the rally, party MLAs are using social media to reach out to the people highlighting various schemes taken by the state government, he added.
Trinamool leaders in Cooch Behar took part in a cycle rally on Sunday urging people to take part in the rally. The rally was held at Ghughumari. Apart from two assembly seats, namely Sitai and Mekhligunj which had been won by Trinamool in 2021, BJP got 8 seats. Rabindranath Ghosh said steps have been taken so that thousands of people from the district take part in the rally in Kolkata.
