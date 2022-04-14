Trinamool slams BJP for setting up panel to look into Hanskhali case

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the formation of a committee to visit Hanskhali in Nadia district, where a minor girl died after allegedly being raped earlier in the month, and claimed that it was an attempt on the part of the saffron camp to influence the CBI probe.



TMC state general-secretary Kunal Ghosh sought to know if the party would have formed a similar panel if the case had happened in some BJP-ruled state.

"Whenever such incidents take place in Bengal, they (BJP) form a fact-finding committee. This fact-finding committee aims to set guidelines for the central agency on how the probe should be conducted and how to accuse the state government. The BJP did something similar after the recent Birbhum incident," Ghosh stated.

BJP president J P Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the party's women members to visit Hanskhali and enquire into the

incident.

Continuing his tirade against the saffron camp, Ghosh said: "No one is trying to shield the culprits. We have always condemned such heinous crimes. But we would like to know if the BJP would send similar teams to Uttar Pradesh, where rape cases were reported from Hathras and Unnao. They would never do so," Ghosh said.