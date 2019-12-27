Transport dept to provide special bus services for Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: The state Transport department is all set to offer special services for Gangasagar Mela 2020.

"For Gangasagar Mela 2020, we are running 300 extra services for the common people," said state Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari.

While the Transport department ran 1,900 buses during the Mela last year, it will run 2,200 buses for the Mela scheduled to be held from January 8 to January 18 next year.

"We will provide 2,200 buses from January 11 to January 17 for carrying pilgrims," pointed out the minister. 100 additional buses will be kept as reserve by STUs on January 15 and 16 to be deployed on demand.

Meanwhile, 110 buses are being provided to Sundarban Police District for onward journey of police personnel to Lot-8 in Kakdwip between January 7 and January 10. This apart, 110 buses will also be provided for their return journey from January 17 to January 18.

It may be mentioned that Gangasagar has already emerged as a major tourist destination, with the Mamata Banerjee government giving it a massive infrastructural boost. People now visit the place throughout the year and not just during the Mela.