Transport dept issues 'no use certificate' to exempt insurance payment

KOLKATA: The state Transport department on Tuesday issued no use certificate to exempt insurance payment of state carriage public passenger transport vehicles during the Covid restrictions period in May/June.



In a bid to avail the exemption of insurance payment from the period between May 16, 2021 and June 30, 2021, owners of private buses and other vehicles under the category of state carriage public passenger transport vehicles should submit application at their respective regional transport offices (RTO).Applicants applying for no use certificate, should clearly mention in the application the period of non-use.

Attach an affidavit clearly mentioning that no surreptitious movement of vehicle has been done during that period and no case certificate from the concerned Traffic (Police) Department for the period applied for.

After approval of the no use certificate by RTO, vehicle owners will show it to the insurance company to avail the benefit.

"We are thankful to the state government for helping us by exempting insurance money during the safety restrictions period. Today, the state government had issued a notification in connection with the no use certificate," said said Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity.

In July, the state Transport department had also exempted late fine by notional extension of validity of all vehicles related documents like Certificate of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, among others.