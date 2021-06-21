'Training of paramedics need of hour'

KOLKATA: Dr Tamal Kanti Ghosh, Special Secretary, Medical Education under the State Health department said proper training among the paramedical personnel and also among those belonging to various other streams of allied health sciences is of paramount importance now-a-days as the health infrastructure has been expanding manifold.



His statement comes at a time when the experts are stressing on the necessity of inducting more health care personnel into the fold to combat the potential third wave of Covid. Dr Ghosh pointed out how our country is still lagging far behind when it comes to allied health sciences.

He was addressing the International Conference on Emerging Trends in Allied Health Sciences 2021, organised by the Brainware University Kolkata. "Paramedical staff are the backbone of medical sciences as they handle various high end equipments. Quality training is the crucial factor besides the induction of more manpower," Dr Ghosh said.