Train comes to a sudden stop after front pantograph breaks

Kolkata: Several passengers of a suburban train were hurt after a Haldia-Howrah local came to a sudden halt with a jerk in between Raghunathbari and Panskura railway stations on Friday morning.



The incident took place at around 7:10 am when the train was moving towards Panskura railway station. Within a few moments after leaving the Raghunathbari railway station, the train came to a halt with a jerk.

Out of fear, passengers started jumping out. The loco pilot and the guard also deboarded and found that the front pantograph which gets electricity from the Over Head Electric (OHE) wire had broken.

The information was passed on to the station master of Panskura railway station and subsequently superior officials of South Eastern Railway (SER) were also intimated. Within half-an-hour, another train was taken to the spot along the other track. The passengers were asked to board the other train with the help of a few ladders. Later, the said rake continued till Howrah.

Meanwhile, after almost four hours, the broken pantograph was repaired and the rake was removed.

Till then, only one railway track was used for the train services.

SER authorities informed that no major delay of other trains happened. The incident happened due to some sort of foreign body falling on the OHE wire.