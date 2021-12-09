Trafficking bid foiled: 4 minor girls & 2 women rescued from Delhi-bound train

KOLKATA: Four minor girls and two women were rescued from a Delhi-bound train at Asansol on Tuesday, while they were being trafficked from North 24-Parganas in Bengal.



A few passengers of the train helped the victims and informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The girls and women were rescued at Asansol railway station and the man accompanying them was arrested.

According to sources, on Tuesday four teenage girls and two women, who are residents of North 24-Parganas district, were being taken to Delhi on the pretext of jobs. One of the minor girls heard the youth accompanying her and others talking to somebody over the phone. Hearing the words he was uttering, the girl suspected that they were being trafficked. When she told other passengers about the situation, one of them informed the Eastern Railway (ER) authority about the suspected trafficker.

At the Asansol railway station, the Matangini force of the RPF was waiting for the train. As soon as the train arrived at platform number 4, RPF jawans blocked all the gates of the coaches and the six girls and women were rescued from the D3 compartment. The suspected trafficker was also nabbed.