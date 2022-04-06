TMCP lodges plaint against SFI leader for hate speech

kolkata: Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has lodged a complaint with the police against an SFI leader of Jadavpur University who had threatened TMCP supporters with dire consequences.



SFI leader Anustup Chakraborty in a speech asked his colleagues to beat up TMCP supporters and then burn them alive. He is doing MPhil in JU.

Sanjib Pramanick, a research scholar and TMCP supporter, has lodged a complaint with the police.

The Left Trade unions had called a bandh on March 28 and 29.

On March 29, SFI did not allow the students to enter the university. Pramanick along with the TMCP supporters had protested against this act of SFI.

Chakraborty allegedly said: "SFI will beat up social evils like Anubrata Mondol, Arabul Islam and Anarul Islam. If we fail to do this, history will not forgive us and we will not be able to save Bengal."

Trinankur Bhattacharya, president TMCP condemned the hate speech delivered by Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Trinankur Bhattacharya, said: "The support base of SFI in JU and Presidency University will be washed out soon."