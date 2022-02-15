TMC wins Bidhannagar civic polls with 95% votes

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered a landslide victory in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, securing 39 out of 41 seats. The party has bagged about 95 per cent of the polled votes.



TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee thanked the 'Ma, Mati, Manush' for their overwhelming support. On Monday, after the results were declared, Trinamool Congress leader and former Mayor of BMC Sabyasachi Dutta met Abhishek Banerjee. His wife, Indrani Dutta, was also with him.

After meeting Abhishek, Sabyasachi and Indrani went to Mamata's house.

After meeting the TMC supremo, Sabyasachi said: "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has told me to carry on with the developmental work." Sabyasachi also said Mamata had gifted a saree to his wife Indrani.

TMC Trinamool Congress leader and also the former Mayor of BMC, Krishna Chakraborty, also went to meet the Trinamool Congress chairperson in Kalighat.

Chakraborty said: "I will carry out the responsibilities which would be given to me."

It may be mentioned that TMC MLA, Tapas Chatterjee's daughter Aratrika Bhattacharjee, had contested for the first time and got elected by a record margin of 10342. While Gita Sardar of Congress retained the ward 14, none of the Left parties managed to secure a single seat in the BMC election.

Debraj Chakraborty, husband of singer and TMC MLA Aditi Munshi won from ward 7 by 5668 votes. He was earlier councillor from the same ward and was also one of the Members of the Mayor in Council.