TMC will support independent candidate in Joypur: Abhishek

Raghunathpur (Purulia): Confident about a clean sweep in Purulia district, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said BJP would not get a single seat in the district and urged people to vote for the independent candidate in Joypur—one of the 9 Assembly constituencies (ACs) where TMC candidate's nomination had been rejected—and ensure the outcome is 9-0 for the saffron party.



Earlier, the Election Commission had cancelled the candidature of TMC nominee Ujjwal Kumar from Joypur and the same was upheld by the High Court as well. But, the EC officials did not make it clear on what grounds they had scrapped the nomination. Sources said Kumar had put a wrong date on the nomination paper. The 9 ACs in Purulia district include Bandwan (ST), Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur, Para (SC) and Raghunathpur (SC).

Banerjee urged the people to cast their vote in favour of Dibyajyoti Singhdeo, the independent candidate from Joypur, to 'strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee.' While addressing the mammoth rally, Banerjee also urged people not to get swayed by the 'garbage of lies' and false assurances made by Narendra Modi, who had betrayed people in the district. He also urged people to vote for TMC to ensure overall development of the state.

"People of Purulia are tired of the lies and false promises made by Modi. He had assured to deposit Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank accounts. But, not even Rs 15 was deposited. Again, he had assured to give jobs to 2 crore youths. But, not even 2 youths in Purulia have got jobs. Don't rely on his assurances," Banerjee said. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not having visited the district after 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Banerjee said: "He (Modi) had come here before 2019 polls. And, perhaps he is going to visit the district again now. But, he remained out of sight in between the two elections. He didn't come during the pandemic to see how people were struggling here. So, you (voters) tell now, what do you want-'khali bhasan' (poll speeches by the PM) or 'ghare ghare ration' (as promised by Mamata Banerjee)?" he asked the crowd. He said people of Purulia had elected four MPs in Junglemahal—comprising Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and Midnapore—in 2009. "They (people) have also seen their (MPs) poor performance. These MPs are busy receiving the all India leaders at the airport and have no time for the people of Purulia. They have never raised the demands of the Kurmis and Bauris in the Lok Sabha. They have betrayed you and time has come you should give

them a befitting reply," Banerjee added.

Banerjee said the BJP leaders from Delhi were coming to Bengal like the daily passengers and they would not be seen after the elections were over.

Taking a dig at Amit Shah for his frequently made statement on infiltration, Banerjee said: "If there is infiltration, he should resign as he heads the Border Security Force ( BSF) that guards the Indo-Bangladesh border."

Coming down heavily on the BJP leaders for criticising Mamata Banerjee for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, Banerjee said: "Those who have scooters, or refrigerators, television sets or live in pucca houses will not get Ayushman Bharat. On the contrary, the Swasthya Sathi project is meant for all."

Banerjee said Mamata Banerjee's projects like Kanyasree, Rupasree, Sabuj Sathi, Khadya Sathi, and Swasthya Sathi would be scrapped if BJP was voted to power. He claimed that political meetings of Adityanath, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda in Junglemahal failed to draw crowds as people had decided to vote in favour of the 'daughter of Bengal.'