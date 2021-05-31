TMC starts screening of candidates for Civic body polls

KOLKATA: With polls being overdue—due to prevailing pandemic situation—in seven municipal corporations including Kolkata and Bidhannagar along with 106 municipalities, sources said Trinamool Congress had started screening of candidates as the civic body polls are likely to be held after the Covid situation improves. Sources claimed that TMC would not give tickets to lazy and arrogant leaders in the civic polls.



Party insiders said screening of the leaders had already begun and those who did not work would not be given tickets. It may be mentioned that during 2021 Assembly elections the party did not nominate incompetent MLAs. The selection of the candidates in 2021 Assembly elections was professionally done along with the campaign. The same thing will be repeated in case of the civic election. In Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim, Atin Ghosh, Debashis Kumar and Debabrata Mazumdar have become MLAs and it is to be seen whether they are given tickets or TMC brings in new faces. TMC is looking for effective youths who can carry out work efficiently. Their function will be monitored and no lapse will be tolerated. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asked to build close contact with the people. After the devastation in the coastal areas following Yaas she had instructed all the MLAs to go to their areas and expedite rehabilitation work. Banerjee has convened the party's organisational meet on June 5 at Trinamool Bhavan where all MPs, MLAs and heads of the urban local bodies and corporations have been asked to be present. Party insiders said TMC chairperson might bring changes in organisational set up.