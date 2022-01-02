TMC publishes revised candidate list for 3 Wards

Kolkata: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance of the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee has announced a revision in the list of 3 candidates under the Chandannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation.



Names of the two candidates from Asansol have been revised. Rupesh Yadav will contest from a general ward under Raniganj assembly segment while Dilip Orang will contest from a ST ward under Asansol Dakshin assembly segment. Both the corporations will go to poll on January 22.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday announced its list of candidates for the corporation elections in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri, which is slated for January 22, 2022.

Trinamool Congress has brought in new candidates for several seats in all the four civic bodies.

At the same time, most of those who have previously served as councilors have been given tickets this time too.

The list of candidates shows that Trinamool Congress leadership has laid emphasis on women candidates and a blend of old and young party leaders.

Of the four corporations going to polls, Trinamool Congress was in power in three civic bodies.