TMC Panchayat member found dead in Jalpaiguri

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member was found dead on Sunday morning in Madhabdanga area of Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri.



The TMC leader named Dhanesh Roy was reportedly missing since Friday. After failing to find him, the family registered a missing complaint with the police on Saturday. During the investigation, Roy's scooter was found lying in a bamboo garden there. The locals saw the body in the river near an ashram and informed the police on Sunday morning. The local police reached the spot and recovered the body. An investigation has started to understand the cause behind his death.

The Jalpaiguri district president of TMC Mahua Gope reportedly confirmed that the deceased was a Panchayat member and had been missing.

According to Gope, there were reportedly signs of head injury.