TMC MLA assures help to kin of Bibhuti Bhusan Bandyopadhyay

KOLKATA: Raj Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Barrackpore met the descendents of Bibhuti Bhusan Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday and assured them to look into the problems they were facing due to the construction of a shopping mall adjacent to the old structure.



Before the election, Chakraborty had assured the people of Barrackpore that he would remain by their side in times of need.

The gesture of Chakraborty has been appreciated by the people.

A shopping mall is coming up close to the house of Bibhutibhusan.

The construction has damaged the boundary hall of the house. As a result, water enters the house, posing a threat to the mementos and other documents of the litterateur.

The house was built by Rama Bandyopadhyay, his wife after his death.

Chakraborty met the descendents of Bandopadhyay and listened to their grievances. He had assured them that he would take up the matter with the proper authority.