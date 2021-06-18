TMC members to move no-trust motion against turncoat Sabhadhipati

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has brought a no-confidence motion against the Sabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad.



TMC members have written a letter to the Divisional Commissioner of Malda in this regard. The Zilla Parishad (ZP) was under the control of TMC. But, before the Assembly election, 15 TMC members crossed the floor to join the BJP under the leadership of Sabhadhipati Gourchandra Mondol. Hence, TMC had lost majority to the BJP following the defection of Mondol and some other members to the BJP.

Mausum Benazir Noor, president of Malda TMC said to keep the ZP under control, 19 seats were needed in the 37-member ZP. She said TMC now had 23 members. With this it would not be difficult for the party to have control over the ZP, she added.

Sarala Murmu, who got a Trinamool ticket in the Assembly election, joined BJP. She is the Karmadakshya of the ZP. Murmu has written to Mamata Banerjee expressing her willingness to come back to the TMC.

She tendered an apology and said it was her mistake to join the saffron party. It was learnt that seven TMC members who had joined BJP had expressed their willingness to come back to the party. Dolirani Mondol, a ZP member, has already written to Banerjee expressing her willingness to come back to Trinamool.

The Divisional Commissioner has not yet fixed the date of no-confidence motion.