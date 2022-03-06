TMC meet likely on March 8 to decide on state office-bearers

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of the state committee on March 8 to decide on the new state office-bearers.



The meeting will be held at Nazrul Mancha here and will be attended by senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs.

"After Mamata Banerjee's re-election as the party chairperson, the national office-bearers were appointed last month. Now, the new state office-bearers will be decided. There are chances that new district presidents might also be announced," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

According to Trinamool sources, Banerjee is also likely to announce the names of the leaders of the party in the 102 municipalities that it has won recently.

In the second week of February, Banerjee had dissolved the national office-bearers' committee and the portfolios that came with it.

She then formed a 20-member working committee packed with party veterans.

On February 18, Banerjee reappointed Abhishek Banerjee as the Trinamool Congress national general-secretary as she constituted the new office-bearers' team.

The party brought back Yashwant Sinha as its national vice-president.

Other senior Trinamool Congress leaders, Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Partha Chatterjee have also been given the vice-president's post in the organisation.

Banerjee's trusted lieutenant and state Housing Minister Firhad Hakim has been given the charge of coordination between her and the national working committee, while another minister Aroop Biswas has been

appointed as the national treasurer.