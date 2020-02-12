TMC leaders, eminent artistes hold protest against CAA at Metro Channel
Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders along with many eminent artistes held a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the Metro Channel on Thursday.
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee, along with renowned artist Subhaprasanna Bhattacharjee, theatre stalwart Rudra Prasad Sengupta, Rudraprasad Sengupta and Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen, unveiled the canvas expressing dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
"We have assembled here to protest against the draconian law (CAA)," pointed out Chatterjee.
While the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December 2019, it seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after
facing religious persecution there.
"The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which has become Citizenship (Amendment) Act is an insult to unity and diversity culture of our country. Whenever there is a problem to the society or to the culture we protest through poetry, paintings and music. Our protest will continue for seven days," said Bhattacharjee.
