TMC launches new mass outreach campaign 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal's pride Mamata), with an eye on the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 assembly elections.
Over one lakh Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers would fan out across the state as part of the campaign and make people understand how Banerjee is key for the development and growth of West Bengal and preserving its communal harmony, sources in the party said.
The first phase of the programme will be for 75 days.
Banerjee in July last year had launched a helpline number and a website as part of another outreach programme on the advice of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was appointed by the TMC after its Lok Sabha election reverses.
The outreach programme -- 'Didi ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) -- had received a huge response in its first month with more than 10 lakh people registering their grievances, the sources said.
