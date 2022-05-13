TMC deputes leaders to meet party workers daily at Trinamool Bhavan

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has prepared a roster to depute party leaders to meet party workers at Trinamool Bhavan daily.



Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee had instructed party leaders to meet the workers to answer their queries and do programmes up to the block level on various pro-people projects taken by the state government.

The dates and times when the leaders are available have been mentioned in the roster.

According to the roster, Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Purnendu Bose and Debkumar Mukherjee will be available on Monday from 3 pm to 5 pm. Saayoni Ghosh, president of Trinamool Youth Congress will be available on Monday from 11 am to 4 pm.

On Tuesday, Dola Sen will be available from 11 am to 1 pm. Haji Nurul Islam and Khalid Ebadullah will be available from 1 pm to 3 pm while Oyazul Haque will be available from 3 pm to 5 pm.

According to the roster, Manish Gupta will be available from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday along with Aroop Biswas, Maloy Mazumder and Sanjoy Bakshi on Tuesday.

Ritabrata Banerjee and Ashok Gupta will be available from 11 am to 1 pm and 1 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday along with Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy who will be available from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Saayoni Ghosh will be available from 11 am to 4 pm and Purnendu Bose from 1 pm to 3 pm.

On Thursday Ritabrata Banerjee will be available from 11 am to 1 pm while Santanu Sen and Deb Kumar Mukherjee will be available from 1 pm to 3 pm. Shashi Panja and Mala Roy will be available from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Vivek Gupta will be available from 1 pm to 3 pm on Thursday along with Tapas Mandal and Om Prakash Misra and Raju Ghosh from 3 pm to 5 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm respectively on Thursday.

Saayoni Ghosh will be available from 11 am to 4 pm.

Kartick Banerjee will be available from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday along with Chandrima Bhattacharya and Mala Roy from 1 pm to 3 pm. Sabyasachi Dutta, Subhasish Chakraborty and Partha Bhowmick will be available from 11 am to 4 pm along with Dibyendu Mukherjee and Krishnakoli Bose on Saturday.

Firhad Hakim will be available from 3 pm to 5 pm along with Baiswanar Chatterjee and Debashis Kumar on Saturday.

On Sunday, Dola Sen will be available from 11 am to 1 pm while Bratya Bose, Tanmoy Ghosh and Samir Chakraborty will be available from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Trinamool Congress will organise a month-long exhibition to highlight various schemes taken by the state government in every district upto the block level.

All the leaders have been asked to take part in the exhibitions and build contacts with the people.