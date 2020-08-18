TMC Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day: Mamata to address a virtual rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a virtual rally on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on August 28.



This is the second biggest event of the party after the Martyrs' Day programme on July 21.

Banerjee had addressed a virtual rally on July 21.

She will address the virtual rally on August 28 at 3pm and it can be watched on social media.

Earlier, the rally was held at the Gandhi Statue which was attended by thousands of students who used to come from across the state.

In view of the Assembly election scheduled to be held in 2021 the meeting is of utmost importance as the student community is eagerly waiting to hear from TMC supremo. Banerjee has already revamped the Trinamool Youth Congress district committees and inducted young blood in the party. More than 6 lakh youths have joined the Banglar Jubo Shakti initiative taken by TMYC president Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee who started her political career as a student leader from Yogomaya Devi College has said over and again that she wants the students to do social work and join politics.

Also, she said she wanted the students to resist any kind of attempt to divide society and remain active in social media to give reply to the lies spread by some people with vested interest to malign the state government and the people of the state.