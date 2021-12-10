TMC-backed candidate elected as secy of High Court Bar Association

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) supported candidate has been elected as the secretary of Calcutta High Court Bar Association. Advocate Biswabrata Basu Mullick has won the post of Calcutta High Court Bar Association secretary after defeating seven candidates in the Calcutta High Court Bar Association election, the result of which was declared on Wednesday.



Biswabrata got the highest number of votes. He was followed by Advocate Partha Ghosh who got 926 votes (96 less than Biswabrata).

Advocate Arunava Ghosh, former Congress MLA, has been elected as the new president of Calcutta High Court Bar Association. Ghosh, backed by his party and the Left Front, defeated his two rivals and won the presidential post by securing 1,150 votes. The TMC backed Amjad Ali got 1,056 votes and Prameet Roy, who was backed by BJP, got 1,032 votes. Advocate Kallol Mondal won the vice-president post of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association with a victory margin of 16 votes. While BJP's Kallol Mandal got 1272 votes, Trinamool's Supriya Chattopadhyay got 1254 votes.

Advocate Sonal Sinha and Advocate Wasim Ahmed were elected as assistant secretaries of Calcutta High Court Bar Association. Advocate Joydip Banerjee was elected as the treasurer of Calcutta High Court Bar Association.

It may be mentioned that among the six new office bearers of Calcutta High Court Bar Association, four are Trinamool-supported candidates. While president Arunava Ghosh is from Congress, vice president Kallo Mondal contested the poll with the backing and support from BJP. The other four members, including Biswabrata Basu Mullick, Sonal Sinha, Wasim Ahmed and Joydip Banerjee, contested polls with support of TMC.

In the newly formed nine-member executive committee of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association, seven candidates, supported by Trinamool have won. The remaining two are from the BJP. The nine executive committee members who won the election are Sangeeta Roy, Kakli Naskar, Sumon Saha, Deblina Sahu, Anindita Banerjee, Porna Roychowdhury, Sutapa Banerjee (Dasgupta), Amrita Pandey and Mary Dutt.