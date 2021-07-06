TMC asks its MLAs to check guest list before attending any event

KOLKATA: Trinamool Legislature Party has asked all its MLAs to check the list of guests on the dais before attending any social function.



The decision was taken following the Debanjan Deb incident. Partha Chatterjee, minister for Parliamentary Affairs said the people's representatives had to attend many social functions and it was not possible to know each and every one. There are people who are in the habit of taking photographs with political leaders and use them for their benefit.

TLP has asked the MLAs, particularly the newcomers, to carefully use social media and not to speak to the press on each and every matter. They have asked to attend the Assembly regularly and consult the library to learn about the proceedings of the House.

Chatterjee maintained that the BJP MLAs might create trouble in the House. Chatterjee, who had acted as the leader of Opposition, said: " Earlier, the Congress and Left Front MLAs used to walk out from the House on different issues but used to come back and take part in

the discussion. But BJP's destructive attitude is unpredictable and all the TMC MLAs have been asked not to fall into their trap."

All the MLAs have been asked to remain present on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there will be discussion on the Governor's speech in the first half while in the second half the formation of Bidhan Paridhad will come up for discussion.

On Wednesday, the budget for 2021-22 will be placed in the House.

This is for the first time since Independence when there are no Congress and Left Front MLAs in the House.