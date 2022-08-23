This year, rural areas account for two-third of cases: Experts

KOLKATA: Bengal has so far seen dengue cases mostly being reported in urban areas till last year but this year there has been a significant change in its characteristic. Unlike previous years, almost two-third of dengue cases have been reported from rural areas in 2022, experts pointed out.

More than 1,100 dengue cases have been reported in the state since August 4 and the number is expected to climb up further in the next two months, health officials apprehend. Two people have so far died in the state following dengue. A 22-year-old youth from Howrah and a 12-year-old boy from Kalighat died of dengue so far.

According to health department sources, dengue cases have been reported from many districts out of which in 10 districts the number of infections is higher. Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Jalpaiguri are among the worst affected districts, sources said. State health department has already issued certain directives to various district administrations so that the infection can be checked. Over 4,200 dengue cases have so far been reported across Bengal this year. The dengue curve has gone up by a huge margin after the past two years when the infection remained on much lower side. According to data, around 2,072 malaria cases have been reported in the state this year as well.

The state Health department asked the districts where infection is high to follow the guidelines laid down by the department. Various civic bodies have been asked to remove garbage and also to put adequate mechanisms to properly check surveillance on a day-to-day basis.