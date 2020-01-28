Thai woman dies of coronavirus like symptoms in Bengal hospital
Kolkata: A 32-year-old Thailand national, suspected to be suffering from Coronavirus, died in a private hospital here on Monday.
Hospital sources said the woman was admitted to the hospital at 11 p.m. on January 21 and transferred to the ICU with stomach problem, nausea and fever.
She left Thailand in late November and also visited Nepal before coming to India.
"From January 18 she started haVing stomach problem, nausea and fever. As her condition deteriorated, she came to the hospital emergency 11 pm on January 21 and was admitted to the ICU," said sources.
The Thai consulate general here has been informed.
The West Bengal health department officials have sought all test reports of the deceased.
At least eight people have died in Thailand from deadly Coronavirus.
