TET to be held every yr with 100% transparency in hiring: Primary Edu Board prez

KOLKATA: Newly-appointed president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Goutam Paul reiterated that TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) will be conducted every year from 2023 and all recruitments will be done with 100 per cent transparency.



He also asserted that the Board will try to complete recruitment after examining in that particular year itself.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Education minister Bratya Basu want to ensure that there is full transparency in the education sector. The state government wants to fast-track the process. All measures will be taken in this regard," Paul said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The WBBPE president said that a grievance cell will be constituted and the previous allegations of irregularities will be solved through discussion with the aggrieved candidates.

"If any irregularities have taken place it is not desirable and in the days to come no individual decision will be taken by me. The ad-hoc committee and all Board members will be consulted and every decision will be taken in strict adherence to law. Zero grievance will be the motto of the Board in the days to come," Pal added.

He maintained that if needed he will be ready to sit with an aggrieved candidate to address his/her grievances.

He further said that the Board will come out with a future road map and things will be done following the same.

Pal however refused to comment on alleged irregularities in recruitment as the matter is with the judiciary.

Paul was appointed the new President of WBBPE

on Tuesday.

A notification released by the state School Education department also notified an ad-hoc committee comprising 11 members which

will be responsible for the smooth running of the Board for next year.

In June the former president of WBBPE Manik Bhattacharjee was removed under the direction of the Calcutta High Court over allegations in recruitment.

Since then the post has been lying vacant.

Till date Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi who is the secretary of WBBPE was serving as interim president of the Board.