Teen raises Rs 80K relief funds for Tiljala fire victims

Kolkata: When 16-year-old Kshitij Miraj Shah received a forwarded message on his family whatsapp group last Tuesday, he was left perturbed. It was a video message showing how the blazing inferno wreaked havoc at Tiljala. Unlike many—who would have simply forwarded the video to their contacts out of amazement or fear, Miraj hit the pause button.



Instead, he started contacting his friends and relatives to raise relief funds for the families, who lost their homes to the fire. Touched by their miseries, Miraj managed to raise funds worth Rs 80,000 for the affected families. His parents helped him to come in contact with two voluntary organisations, which were working in the affected area. After speaking to the volunteers of the NGOs, Miraj could learn about the immediate requirements of the families, whose huts or hutments had turned into ashes.

In the first phase, he arranged clothes for more than 400 people. Later, he learnt about the inconvenience faced by a specially-abled elderly dweller, Haibot Ali Gharami. The elderly had lost his wheelchair. Coming to Ali's rescue, Miraz gave a brand new wheelchair to the latter with the help of the donations received from a friend. When Ali blessed Miraz, the latter couldn't have asked for more! "This was the most soul-satisfying way of celebrating Diwali," said Kshitij. In the second phase, Kshitij aims to raise funds for providing utensils to all the affected families.

The fire had gutted more than 120 shanties in the

slum. Around 450 people were rendered homeless, losing everything.