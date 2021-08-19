Team of MPs, MLAs to meet Union Min to get 3 master plans executed

Kolkata: A team comprising MLAs and MPs from Bengal would visit Delhi to meet the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and members of Niti Aayog to ensure execution of Ghatal Master Plan to avoid flood in parts of West Midnapore.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also raised demand for dredging at Farakka to avoid massive erosion along the bank of river Ganga in Malda and Murshidabad. She also demanded that the Centre must come up with a concrete policy in terms of releasing water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) reservoirs.

The team would also urge for execution of two more master plans to save coastal regions including Sunderbans and Digha from the adverse effects of cylone that now hits the region almost every year. The Centre and Niti Aayog would also be requested to ensure that the DVC authorities take up the work of dredging to avert flood in areas including Arambagh and Khanakul in Hooghly and Amta and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah.

It needs to be mentioned that nearly 3 lakh people were badly affected with the recent flood in a significant part of Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore. The Chief Minister visited the places including Ghatal and Amta. She also took an aerial survey of the situation and termed it as a "man-made" flood accusing DVC for its indifferent attitude towards dredging at its reservoirs.

Sources said that she expressed her annoyance in Wednesday's state level administrative review meeting as the team of ministers did not visit Delhi yet despite being directed during her visit to Ghatal on August 10.

Stating that timely dredging at DVC reservoirs would have avoided release of at least 2 lakh cusec water, Banerjee said: "The team of ministers, MLAs and MPs from the flood affected areas would visit Delhi. They would meet the concerned Union minister and members of Niti Aayog to ensure that the Centre takes up the Ghatal Master Plan that has been lying unimplemented for the last 50 years. They would also take up the issue of the master plans for Digha and Sunderbans".

"Our government has constructed check dams at a cost of Rs 500 crore and it averted floods in many areas. DVC must undertake necessary dredging work. Let the Centre frame a policy in terms of releasing water from DVC reservoirs," she said