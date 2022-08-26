Teachers in state colleges can soon apply for transfers online

Kolkata: Teachers of state-aided colleges in West Bengal will soon be able to apply for transfers online, Education minister Bratya Basu said on Friday.



At present, the transfer requests could only be submitted by visiting the Higher Education Department office, involving a time-taking process. Also, getting to know about vacancies in other colleges is cumbersome.

The online system will help teachers of 450 state-aided colleges, Basu told reporters after a meeting with department officials.

"We are introducing this system to ensure transparency. Any teacher can see vacancies online and apply for a posting," he said. "We will make a formal announcement in the next two-three days," he said.