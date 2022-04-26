Take preventive steps against heat wave: Council to DMs

kolkata: In the wake of rising temperature and heat wave situation in most of the south Bengal districts, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday issued a notification asking all the district magistrates and District Inspectors of Schools (DIs) and also the venue supervisors at all the examination venues to take preventive measures against the extreme heat condition. Higher Secondary exams and class XI annual exams are going on.



DMs have been urged to ensure uninterrupted power supply during examinations and also the uninterrupted supply of pure drinking water in all the venues of the examinations.