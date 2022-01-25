Tableau on Netaji set to roll down Red Road

KOLKATA: The tableau on Netaji and his contribution to the Indian freedom, which got rejected by the Centre, was displayed during the stage rehearsal for Republic Day parade in city on Monday.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the Centre for its narrow politics and announced that the tableau would be showcased in the Republic Day parade in Kolkata on January 26.

The tableau depicts the role of the Indian National Army in Indian Freedom movement along with other revolutionaries who took part in the freedom struggle to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji and 75th year of Indian Independence.

The parade on Red Road will be observed maintaining Covid protocol. The duration of the programme will be half an hour. It will start at 10.30am. The other tableau will highlight the 'Safe Drive Save Life' campaign of Kolkata Police. A contingent of the traffic police on motor cycles will also take part in the programme.