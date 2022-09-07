'Suvendu has links with kingpin of cattle, coal scams'

kolkata: Demanding thorough interrogation of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari by the investigating agencies in cattle and coal smuggling cases, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged on Tuesday that the former had 'connections' with Vinay Mishra, the alleged kingpin—who is on the run presently— in both the cases. Ghosh claimed that Adhikari had held meetings with Vikas Mishra, a close relative of Vinay at his Nizam Palace apartment on September 21 and 22 last year. He demanded that Adhikari should bring before public the conservation that he had with Mishra and demanded grilling of the latter in connection with the case. Ghosh stated that the meeting was held between 6pm and 7pm on the two days. He challenged the BJP leader to file a defamation suit against him after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's allegation that Adhikari had held discussions with Vinay Mishra over the phone. TMC claims to have an audio clip evidence of the alleged conversation between the accused and Adhikari. Ghosh said: "We are ready to produce this clip in court but Abhishek Banerjee has said let Suvendu Adhikari challenge this…" Ghosh said that the investigating agency should tally the tower location of Adhikari and Mishra in



this connection.