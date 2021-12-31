Surge in Covid positive cases force major clubs to call off New Year events

KOLKATA: Major clubs in the city have either scaled down or cancelled their New Year celebration events due to the spike in Covid cases at the last moment despite having huge number of bookings.



However, Calcutta Rowing Club and Lake Club are holding the scheduled programmes maintaining Covid protocols. According to sources, many city pubs and hotels are adhering to the Covid protocols strictly and would

not allow anyone without wearing masks.

Also precautions have been taken while arranging parties on the New Year's eve. Though CRC and Lake clubs are organising their scheduled programmes, several other clubs including Bengal Club, Tollygunge club, Swimming club, Saturday club and Calcutta club have cancelled all their bookings owing to the increasing number of Covid cases for the past few days.

New Town business club will continue with their scheduled programmes in a restricted manner. Managing Director (MD) of HIDCO, Debasish Sen on Thursday said the programmes were being arranged with only 30 per cent of the capacity. Also, all precautions have been taken.

Sources informed that though the authorities of the clubs, pubs and hotels have claimed that they will follow the Covid protocols strictly and police in plain cloth will be checking the on ground situation at any point of time. If any violations of the Covid protocols are found, legal action may follow.