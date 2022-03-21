Support for Mamata will remain overwhelming: Babul Supriyo

KOLKATA: Stating that he was confident of winning the bypolls from Ballygunge on Trinamool ticket, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Monday said he believed support for Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee would remain overwhelming.



He also said he had met his detractors and assuaged their apprehensions about him, adding that he remained committed to Bengal's secular culture.

He said he had no differences with anyone in the prestigious Assembly constituency from which his new party had fielded him. "Lot of people had legitimate apprehensions in their mind that I am new to the party after coming from an opponent party I have met all (people having apprehensions about me) a couple of times and answered them. Things have been sorted out, Supriyo said.

The former BJP MP from Asansol, who switched over to the TMC this September, said he had a "great meeting" with people who had voiced apprehensions about him, at a get-together on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in the city's Park Circus area on Friday night.

Earlier this week, Supriyo had tweeted in Bengali that he would work to protect Bengal's culture, history and secularism.

Tagging BJP4Bengal, he had gone on to state that he had left BJP because of its politics of hatred and divisiveness. "I do not think there is anything which will go against me. Because first of all I am Mamata Banerjee's candidate and secondly, I have won in Asansol twice. My records will speak for me," Supriyo said.

In 2019 general elections, Supriyo won the Asansol seat by defeating TMC's Moon Moon Sen, Bollywood star of yesteryears, by 1.97 lakh votes. However, two years later in 2021, the singing star lost Tollygunge Assembly constituency, where Bengal's movie studios are located, by over 50,000 votes to his TMC rival.

The former minister, however, went on to add that he did not wish complacency to set into the campaign. Supriyo, however, also added, he believed that

with TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's popularity ratings soaring there was no way people would vote against her or any of the representatives.

"That time 70 per cent people were with me, but now I have 100 per cent people with me. Last time I had to work under Yogi Adityanath's 80:20 formula, but this time it's an open ground for me. So, I have no confusion about winning the elections," he claimed.

Reacting to the BJP Ballygunge candidate claiming that she would worst him at the hustings, Supriyo said politely: "I have seen what Keya Ghosh said about being 100 per cent confident of winning. I wish her all the best." He also said he believed that despite CPI(M) fielding a respected social activist against him, it would be an uphill task for the party.