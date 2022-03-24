Submit status report by 2 pm today: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the violence in Birbhum district and directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) to collect evidence samples from the crime scene and protect eyewitnesses. It also asked the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.



A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, taking up a suo motu petition and a set of PILs, ordered that CCTVs be installed at the crime scene in the presence of district judge, Purba Bardhaman, and recordings be done until further orders.

The bench, also comprising justice R Bharadwaj, directed a team of CFSL in Delhi to visit the spot and collect samples for examination without any delay.

It asked the Director General of Police to ensure the safety of witnesses, including that of a minor boy injured in the arson, in consultation with the district judge, Purba Bardhaman.

The court observed that suo motu petition has been registered for fair investigation in the case. The petitioners in the PILs have prayed for a probe by the CBI or by any other agency which is not controlled by the state.

Advocate General representing the government opposed the prayer, stating an SIT was probing the matter and that there was no need to transfer the case to any other agency.

Advocate General S.N Mookherjee apprised the court that the state investigating authorities have already finished conducting of post-mortem of the victims.