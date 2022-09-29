Subiresh Bhattacharya removed as V-C of North Bengal University

KOLKATA: The professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University Om Prakash Mishra was appointed as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the North Bengal University on Wednesday for three months after Subiresh Bhattacharya was removed from the post on Wednesday.



Mishra has been appointed as the V-C for North Bengal University for three months or till the appointment of the regular Vice-Chancellor on recommendation by the Search Committee, the notice by the higher education department (university branch) stated.

Mishra has also been given the additional responsibilities of the office of the First Vice-Chancellor of the Darjeeling Hills University in place of Bhattacharya for a period of three months.

Bhattacharya was arrested by the CBI in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment corruption case on September 19. Bhattacharya has been in judicial custody, however, on Wednesday Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay reportedly advised CBI to take Bhattacharya in remand for questioning if necessary.