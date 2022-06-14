Study for building sustainable transport sector in city launched
Kolkata: State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday launched the study regarding West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) plan to build a sustainable public transport sector in Kolkata
Hakim said that it is necessary to shift to E mobility due to increased-fuel costs for ensuring a better future while unveiling the study titled Vision 2030 -Accelerating net-zero transition of public transportation systems in the city of Kolkata.
The city has a plan of having 100 percent e friendly transport system in Kolkata by 2030.
Vision 2030 will study electrification needs for public transport including buses, ferries, three-wheelers, and integration with the tramways. WBTC will assess the existing vehicle stock for different segments and the capacity addition required based upon year on year basis up to 2030.
With the transport sector contributing to almost a quarter of the global energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the WBTC, with the support of the state government is undertaking a host of measures to electrify the city's public transport system. WBTC is partnering with a New Delhi based think tank - The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for developing a long-term roadmap for achieving net-zero transition in the public transportation sector of Kolkata by 2030 The project aims to support the Transport and Power department of the state to be a front runner in building sustainable public transportation infrastructure.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT