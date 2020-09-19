Strict action against official if claim of road repair is false: Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim on Friday asked Municipal Commissioner to examine whether Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP) has completed repair of roads at Cossipore. Outgoing Borough Chairman Tarun Saha pointed out that the Cossipore



road is in bad condition and should be repaired on an urgent basis with the Talla bridge being closed for construction

afresh.

"Soumya Ganguly, the KEIIP official in charge of the project at Cossipore has informed me that the concerned road has already been repaired, But our borough co ordinator is negating the claim. I have asked our Commissioner to find out and if the KEIIP official has lied to me he should be showcaused immediately," Hakim said while chairing a co ordination meeting with the ward co ordinators. Hakim made it clear that it is the job of KEIIP to mend the roads that have suffered damages due to their work for drainage or water project.

Co ordinators at the meeting raised issues related to roads in bad shape, problem in ration procurement in wards the port areas adjoining South 24 Parganas, damage to trident lights due to Amphan and dumping of garbage unscientifically.

Hakim gave a patient hearing noted down the issues and promised to take them up in quick time.

"I have already issued instructions that all roads that are in bad shape and the lights that have been damaged due to the cyclonic storm Amphan should be restored before the Durga Pujas," Hakim said.