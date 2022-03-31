Stir: Train services disrupted in Kharagpur division

kolkata: Train Services in Rupsa-Bangriposi Section of Kharagpur Division disrupted due to passenger agitation at Buramara Halt on Wednesday.

Two trains - 08079 Baripada-Bangriposi Special and 08078 Bangriposi-Baripada Special- remained cancelled due to passenger agitation on March 30, 2022," said an official of South Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that 12891Bangriposi-Bhubaneswar Express has been short terminated at Buramara.

Meanwhile an official of Eastern Railway informed that that due to downtime activity at PRS Data Centre/Kolkata between 23:45 hrs on April 2, 2022 and 05:45 hrs April 3, 2022, internet booking, enquiries and other allied services will not be available during the period over Eastern Region, i.e., Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway and East Central Railway.

A special ticket checking drive was organised by Railway Camp Court in presence of the Railway Magistrate/Howrah at Howrah Railway Station (Old Complex) to curb the menace of ticketless travelling and travelling with irregular tickets on March 30, 2022.

"A total of 644 without ticket passengers and 36 passengers travelling with un-booked luggage were caught. Amongst them, 29 passengers were produced before the Magistrate," he said.