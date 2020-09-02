Steps to bring 2K hectare land under irrigation coverage put on fast track

Kolkata: The state government has taken up necessary steps to construct "masonary dams" on Karroo and Sindhri rivers at the earliest to bring 2000 hectare land under irrigation coverage in and around Bagmundi in Purulia.



The project will give respite to thousands of farmers as they no longer have to worry for sufficient water for the purpose of agriculture in a district like Purulia, where the temperature during summer even touches 50 degree Celsius.

The locations where the dams will come up have been identified. The areas through which the canals and its tributaries will pass have also been earmarked. According to an official, the state Irrigation and Waterways department has chalked out the detailed plan of action keeping in mind the forest areas in the region.

"We decided to set up two masonary dams instead of a huge one. One is coming up on Karroo and the other on Sindhri. The requirement of land has also gone down for constructing two dams instead of one," said a senior state government official adding that it will also reduce the possibility of inundation of water in "up land" of the dams.

With construction of the dams, the longstanding demand of local people will get addressed. The state government has engaged WAPCOS, a central government agency, has carried out necessary investigation in this connection. "Slit load" observation on both the rivers is also going on. Most of the tasks related to construction are complete. The detailed project report is being prepared and the engineers are working on the total project cost as well. "But roughly we have estimated an expenditure of Rs 3.5 lakh per hectare for the irrigation work itself," the official said adding that the Centre usually bears 75 percent cost if such project is taking place in any tribal dominated area under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Project (AIBP). "Move will be taken to approach the Centre in this connection," the officer said.