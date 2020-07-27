Steps taken to augment green cover in fight against dengue

Kolkata: West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco) has adopted a smart dual approach of augmenting the green cover through greening of empty plots and also in preventing the growth of water puddles that can emerge as a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.



The plots are first being fenced and cleaned following which plantation is being carried out in consultation with Forest department and domain specialists. Trees like coconut, palm and taal are preferred along the boundary as they grow tall like pillars. Inside, away from the boundary, "light trees" like guava, pomegranate, lemon and Kath-champa are preferred as these would allow easy visual inspection from the roads and also are quick growing plants. Experiments with Sojney, Batabi Lebu and Asian Cherry Blossoms will also be made.

Recently Hidco has taken up plantation in a plot of land in New Town Action Area 1D which was allotted to state Social Welfare Department some time ago for setting up an old age home . Since the project construction works of the department will take some more time, Hidco approached the department to seek permission for cleaning and greening the same. The plot was full of weeds and garbage;

"When the construction works would start, the trees could be transplanted elsewhere in New Town. The plantation would

be made mostly around the boundary and with a minimum spacing of 5 metres, " said a senior Hidco official. Sanghamitra Ghosh , Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare planted the first tree at the plot on July 22.

Hidco is also invoking the strategy of involving other institutions to plant trees. HDFC has already taken up a one-acre plot near Mangaldeep for plantation. CRPF has taken up another one acre plot adjoining it. Rotary Club will plant soon in a plot near Infosys Campus in Action Area 3.