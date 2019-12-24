Step to check scrub typhus

BALURGHAT: District health department has taken steps to create awareness in people residing in rural areas covering all eight blocks about scrub typhus, known as bush typhus, said chief medical officer of Health of South Dinajpur Dr Sukumar Dey.



Dey told the Millennium Post: "Awareness drives in rural areas become mandatory as 15 cases of scrub typhus were reported since May. Four cases each from Balurghat, Tapan and Kumarganj blocks, two cases from Gangarampur and one from Rashidpur in Banshihari block were reported. However, there are reports of mortality so far."

According to him, scrub typhus is caused by bites of infected chiggers or larval mites, found mostly in paddy fields and bushes. Chigger mites breed in damp areas where vegetation is thick. Scrub typhus is usually infects rural people. A senior health official said the outbreak of the disease is witnessed between April and May and most cases are reported is June and July.

"Scrub typhus can infect anyone but children whose immunity is yet to develop are most vulnerable," the official said. According to a source, the disease was first detected in South Dinajpur in 2018.

High fever, muscle pain, cough, gastrointestinal symptoms, liver and spleen enlargement are some of the symptoms of the disease, said Dr Dey.

District health department made it mandatory to conduct Elisa test on all fever patients.

"We have started massive awareness campaigning in rural areas and instructed doctors and staffs to conduct Elisa test on people suffering from high fever and showing symptoms of the disease in Balurghat and Gangarampur hospitals at free of cost. The test is conducted at Rs 1800 at private facilities. A few more other initiatives include awareness meeting with rural people and distribution of leaflets and handbills," Dr Dey added.