State warns of stringent action if professor doctors of medical colleges resign all of a sudden

Kolkata: Amidst the Covid situation, the state health department in a notification on Tuesday warned that professor doctors at various medical colleges cannot submit resignation to the authorities all of a sudden as it could hamper health education and services. Stern action may be taken in such cases, health department alerted. The decision has been taken as the department has noticed some cases where professor doctors submitted sudden resignation.



The development comes on a day when the city registered a jump in daily Covid cases. Kolkata has seen 591 new cases on Tuesday while on Monday the daily cases in the city stood at 496. On Sunday the figure stood at 973. After a gap of 25 days, the number of daily Covid infected cases in Kolkata dropped below 1,000 on last Sunday. North 24-Parganas on Tuesday saw 583 new cases while on Monday the figure stood at 678.

North 24-Parganas and Kolkata each have seen 7 Covid deaths on Tuesday while South 24 Parganas has seen 9 deaths. West Midnapore has seen 1, Purulia 1, Birbhum 2, Nadia 1, Murshidabad 1, South Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 1, Kalimpong 1, Darjeeling 2, Coochbehar 1, Alipurduar 1.

The daily Covid infection curve in Bengal has been on the decline for the seventh consecuitive days with 4,494 cases were reported on Monday.

Around 18,73,706 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.