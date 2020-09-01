State Transport dept preps up to ensure smooth services to students

Kolkata: State Transport department has made special arrangements to ensure smooth services for students appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains starting on Tuesday. JEE Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6.



"The State Transport Undertakings (STU) will start operating their services from the respective depots in the districts from 5 am onwards," said an official. While North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) will operate buses from early morning originating from Berhampur, Malda Raiganj, Alipurduar, Cochbehar to Siliguri and Durgapur Asansol, the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) will maintain link service with exam centers at Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Hooghly in the same manner.

This apart, West Bengal Transport Corporation, NBSTC and SBSTC will run services on the established routes of Kolkata, Howrah, Barasat and Baruipur.

The Control Room at the Public Vehicles Department Beltala will remain operational from 6.30 am. For transport queries, students can call at the Toll free number 18003455192 or WhatsApp number 8902017191. They can also call at the Control Room number at Transport Directorate (033-24420278).

State Transport department has also urged private bus and taxi operators to ensure smooth services for examinees.