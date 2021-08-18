State to undertake 479 schemes for dev works in North Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given the sanction to undertake 479 schemes of development works in North Bengal districts.



The move has been taken to undertake an overall scheme to fill up the "critical gaps" remaining in terms of development work in North Bengal districts.

Sources said that the 479 schemes of works would be undertaken in three districts —Malda, North and South Dinajpur. Banerjee, who is also the North Bengal Development minister, has recently given sanction to the projects.

The assessment for similar works in other North Bengal districts, including Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are also going on.

A detailed list of works for these districts would also be sent to the Chief Minister in the next few days, sources said.

The 479 schemes of work in the three North Bengal districts are mainly to ensure better last mile connectivity even in the remotest part of the districts, creation of better infrastructure at haats or weekly markets, setting up of culverts and small bridges.

Even ambulances would also be procured so that the rural populace does not face any problem at the time of emergency. Roads would also be constructed, strengthened and widened at different parts of the districts.

The processing to initiate implementation of the schemes has started.

Concerned officers and engineers of the North Bengal Development department initiated preparations of the detailed project report (DPR). "Directions have been given to concerned officers to ensure initiation of all the schemes without any delay so that people get its benefits at the earliest," said an officer.

The schemes of work have been fixed following preparation of a survey report to identify the "critical gaps" considering that it would even solve the minute issues at the grassroot level when the north Bengal districts have witnessed a massive development in the past 10 years with a series of projects implemented by the Mamata Banerjee government.

It needs mention that the budget exclusively for development of North Bengal has increased by more than 800 per cent in the past 10 years compared to that of in the last fiscal of the Left Front government.

When contacted, Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state of North Bengal Development department, said: "We are thankful to the Chief Minister for taking such a major step for further development of North Bengal".